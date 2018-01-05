Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike ‘The Ten’ Collection Is Releasing Again

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Nike

If Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection continues to elude you, there’s still one more chance to get the sneakers at retail, but you may need to phone a friend.

Nike will release the full collection — sans the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, which is expected to drop globally at a later time — throughout next week in China.

The release schedule is as follows; Hyperdunk 2017 Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. China Standard Time (CST), Blazer Mid Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. CST, Air Force 1 Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. CST, Air Max 97 Jan. 9 at 3p.m. CST, Air Max 90 Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. CST, Zoom Fly Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. CST, Air VaporMax Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. CST, Air Presto Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. CST and last but not least, the Air Jordan 1 Jan. 11 at 5 p.m.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten.” Nike

The collection’s Air Jordan 1 sneaker was honored as the Shoe of the Year at November’s Footwear News Achievement Awards. That model — along with many other sneakers in “The Ten” — have been favorites of celebrities including Drake, Roger Federer and Bella Hadid.

