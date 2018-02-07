Virgil Abloh’s New Nike Air VaporMax Sneakers Might Be His Boldest Work Yet

Virgil Abloh, shot exclusively for FN. Andrew Boyle

Every classic Nike style Virgil Abloh reimagines instantly becomes a must-have for sneaker fanatics. And his latest creation with the Swoosh is sure to be no different.

The Off-White leader debuted a new Air VaporMax look on Instagram today, a silhouette executed in a bolder colorway than any shoe from Nike that he’s lent his design expertise to before. The shoe boasts a bold orange upper, reminiscent of the sneaker boxes that house Nike’s performance models. Abloh continued the use of orange via the tint on the Air unit.

Also featured on the upper are white and blue dots, as well as white Swoosh branding and the designer’s date stamp in white on the medial side of the shoe.

An orange Nike Air VaporMax spotted on Virgil Abloh’s personal Instagram account. Instagram: @virgilabloh

Although Abloh did not provide release info for the orange VaporMax, another coveted style from the renowned designer will hit stores soon. His take on the Air Jordan 1, featuring a predominantly white color palette with hits of black, orange and blue, arrives in Europe exclusively on Feb. 27.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in white. Nike

Prior to the unveiling of the white Air Jordan 1, Nike released another Abloh design with the Museum of Modern Art, using the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette as the designer’s canvas. The Abloh x MoMA x Nike Air Force 1 were sold exclusively at the MoMA store last month. Although the sneakers retailed for $175, they hit the resale market shortly after the release with price tags upwards of $2,000.

MoMA x Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. eBay

