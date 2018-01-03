Get Virgil Abloh’s Signature Off-White Look for Less With These New Slider Sandals

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike collection included some of 2017’s most popular sneakers, but they were also some of the hardest to get. In turn, many of the styles are reselling for exorbitant amounts on the aftermarket, but don’t give in to the temptation just yet. There’s still a way to get the Off-White look for less.

The label has issued new Slider sandals in various styles that include many of Off-White’s signature details. Each look includes the brand’s diagonal stripes pattern across the strap, the Off-White X logo at the heel and the designer’s playful “right” and “left” indications on the shoes.

Like Abloh’s recent sneaker collaborations, this sandal range offers fans plenty to choose from, with a variety of colors and materials available.

There’s a “Flyknit” Slider (not to be confused with Nike’s technology of the same name) topped off with a textured chenille strap in black/red and white/blue ($255), a Spray Slider patterned with a stripe graphic that mimics spray paint ($170) and a Stamp Slider version adorned with the brand’s unmistakable “off” logo ($170).

Abloh was one of 2017’s most prolific collaborators, with projects such as the Nike “The Ten” collection, which included FN’s Shoe of the Year winner. The designer has also recently begun releasing his anticipated velvet-covered boot collab with Timberland.

The Off-White Slider collection is available now, along with new apparel, from select retailers including Las Vegas-based boutique Feature.

