Virgil Abloh’s Nike Blazer Appears in 3 New Colors

Following the release of the Off-White x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star on Saturday after months of anticipation, the buzz surrounding Virgil Abloh’s sneaker collaborations continues to grow stronger with any sign of another offering. And now there are three new releases to get excited about.

The Off-White sneaker hype marches on with Abloh’s Nike Blazer Mid design — one of the 10 models in his monumental Nike “The Ten” collection released last fall — recently surfacing in three new color options.

The Air Jordan 1, VaporMax and Air Presto within the initial Off-White x Nike collection have already received new colorways in 2018, and it appears that the Blazer will be the next. Abloh himself confirmed in an Instagram comment last month that there would be a black version of the shoe, which we now get a preview of along with two more colorways, one in a gray and black combination and the other in a unique muted yellow hue.

All three new colors will feature the same construction as the original white colorway, characterized by an “inside out” aesthetic with exposed stitching as well as a rubber toe cap and bold oversized Swooshes that extend down onto the midsole.

While the black version was on the radar of most sneakerheads first, it appears that the yellow Blazer will be the first of the three to release. It is rumored for a July drop, while the black and gray renditions are slated to release in September.