Virgil Abloh’s Next Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Has 3 Release Dates

Are you eagerly awaiting the release of the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “UNC” by Virgil Abloh? Then pay attention, because when you’ll have a chance to pick a pair up depends on where you live.

There are three confirmed release dates for the third colorway of the hottest sneaker on the planet. This time it’s dropping in white and Carolina blue, which is inspired by an original look of the Air Jordan 1 from 1985 modeled after Michael Jordan’s college team colors at the University of North Carolina.

Two weeks ago when Abloh debuted the “UNC” colorway to the world at the Met Gala to officially kick off the buzz surrounding the shoe, the first word on a release date was that they would arrive on June 9. Now hopeful consumers of the coveted sneaker have three launch dates to keep track of: May 30, June 9 and June 23.

On May 9, the shoe is confirmed for a release online at Nike web stores in a host of countries including Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, Chile, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

Next, the U.S. release is scheduled for June 9 via Nike and select retailers. It appears Europe will have to wait the longest, as sneaker shops like End Clothing in the U.K. are reporting a launch of June 23.

Nike is keeping the world on its toes for the latest Off-White sneaker. If you’re after a pair, we recommend staying tuned to your favorite retailers for any additional updates.