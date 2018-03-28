Virgil Abloh Reimagines a Soccer Boot for His Next Nike Collab

Virgil Abloh and Nike delivered a collection of stellar, street-ready looks with “The Ten” collabs last year, and this year, they’re back at it with an eye-catching model built for the pitch.
The Swoosh unveiled today the Mercurial Vapor 360 x Virgil Abloh, a soccer boot reimagined by the renowned designer.
The model is executed in a bold orange hue, reminiscent of Nike performance shoeboxes, and features several details synonymous with Abloh. Those elements include the “Off-White for Nike” stamp in white on the medial side of one shoe, the word “shoelaces” written in all caps and quotation marks on each set of laces (five come included), and other aspects of the shoe called out throughout the style in helvetica font and quotation marks (i.e. “knit” and “logo”).
“In my approach, I thought about what it would be like if I saw someone wearing the boot,” Abloh said in a statement. “Design is a powerful tool, as it communicates energy and a message, and it offers a unique capacity to make someone do a double take on-pitch — I feel like it would be intimidating to see this boot.”
Also on the upper are strategically placed blue and white dots, which Abloh said is meant to help whoever is wearing it recognize where he or she should hit the ball.
“For this Mercurial, I was interested in bridging the gap between foot and eye coordination,” Abloh said. “All the dots on the boot represent an optimal place to strike the ball.”
For the athlete or sneaker fanatic looking to get their hands on a pair, Nike will release a limited number of the Mercurial Vapor 360 x Virgil Abloh via Nike.com on Saturday, the same day soccer star Kylian Mbappé will lace them up when his Paris Saint-Germain squad takes on Monaco.
