Virgil Abloh Debuts Louis Vuitton Suit and New Air Jordan 1 Alongside Kendall Jenner at Met Gala

As expected, fashion and pop culture worlds are abuzz today after last night’s Met Gala in New York. One of fashion’s biggest annual events certainly didn’t disappoint with the theme “fashion and the Catholic imagination,” which indeed provided truly heavenly, show-stopping looks for some of our favorite celebs including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Priyanka Chopra.

There were plenty of haute couture headlines last night, but for the sneakerheads, there was only one big story: Virgil Abloh debuting the latest colorway of his Off-White x Air Jordan 1.

The incredibly hyped sneaker that’s dominated the footwear world since its first “Chicago” colorway released in the Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection last fall, was officially confirmed in the rumored “UNC” version by Abloh himself on the red carpet. Inspired by the original University of North Carolina (Michael Jordan’s alma mater) colorway of the Air Jordan 1 from 1985, the latest edition of Abloh’s Off-White Air Jordan 1 features a Carolina blue and white blend with the design’s usual text graphics, orange stitching details, and red zip tie.

Abloh arrived with Kendall Jenner, who he dressed in his Off-White label with a custom white silk jumpsuit (opinions on the design have been mixed).While barely visible under the flowing pants, Jenner also wore Off-White x Jimmy Choo heels.

Along with the new sneakers, Abloh also premiered his first piece from Louis Vuitton since he’s taken over as artistic director of the fashion house’s menswear line — an all-white suit with intricately embroidered detailing in the style of Catholic stained glass windows.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “UNC” will release June 9, while Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton atelier menswear show is also scheduled for next month.