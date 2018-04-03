The Nike Sneakers of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Champion Villanova Wildcats

The Villanova Wildcats crushed its opponents throughout March Madness, and the dominance continued into last night’s final. The Wildcats beat the Michigan Wolverines at the Alamodome in San Antonio convincingly, 79-62, earning them the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball title.

Leading the Nike-backed school to victory was Donte DiVincenzo, who scored a career-high 31 points coming off the bench. The sophomore guard hit the scoring mark on 10-of-15 shooting, including hitting 5-of-7 shots from 3-point range.

During the winning performance, DiVincenzo wore the Nike Hyperdunk 2017. The style is available today on sale via Nike.com, with prices ranging from $90.97 to $119.97, depending on the colorway.

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo in the Nike Hyperdunk 2017. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Following DiVincenzo in scoring for Villanova was junior Mikal Bridges, who dropped 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Bridges laced up the Nike Kobe A.D. during the win.

Other styles from the Swoosh worn by the champion Wildcats squad included the PG 2 (the signature shoe of NBA star Paul George), the LeBron 14 (an older LeBron James signature look) and the Kyrie 4 (the latest shoe of Kyrie Irving).

Villanova celebrating the 2018 men's basketball championship win in several Nike styles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

With the win, Villanova has earned two men’s college basketball titles in three years, with its last win coming in 2016. Prior to the 2016 run, the Wildcats went without a championship for more than 30 years, last winning in 1985.

Villanova's Omari Spellman (L) in the Nike PG2. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Eric Paschall (L) of Villanova in the Nike LeBron 14. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Villanova's Jalen Brunson (R) in the Nike Kobe A.D. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

