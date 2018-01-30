Vetements Pushes Sock Sneaker Trend to the Extreme With Reebok Collab Coming Fall ’19

Vetements x Reebok Sock Trainer fall '19 styles. Instagram: @vetements_official

Fashion maven Demna Gvasalia continues to shake up the runway and the streets alike thanks to his work with Balenciaga, where he serves as the creative director, and his own brand Vetements. And if the looks of this fall ’19 sneaker collaboration with Reebok are any indication, Gvasalia will continue to produce designs with his unique flair for seasons to come.

The latest designs take on the Vetements x Reebok Sock Trainers, which have already arrived at retailers in similar styles. However, judging by the taser photo shared on Vetements’ official Instagram account, the new looks push the envelope even further, with bolder branding, coordinated color combinations, and even chunkier soles than before.

There’s still a ways to go until fall ’19, but we could be seeing more of these Vetements x Reebok sneaker styles on the runway at upcoming events including New York Fashion Week in February.

In the meantime, readers can shop the Vetements x Reebok Sock Trainers in other styles from retailers including Mr Porter and Net-A-Porter.

Preview the upcoming fall ’19 styles below.

