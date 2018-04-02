Vans Celebrates its Pro Skateboarders With a Spitfire Wheels Collaboration Pack

Vans continues its collaboration effort with four Spitfire Wheels-created footwear designs for spring, along with a range of skateboarding apparel and accessories.

The Vans x Spitfire Pack arrived today, which features the AV Rapidweld Pro Lite, the Kyle Walker Pro, the Chima Pro 2 and John Cardiel’s custom colorway of the Era Pro. The collection is executed in light blue, pink, navy and orange hues.

Vans x Spitfire Wheels Era Pro CREDIT: Vans

Vans said the collection honors team icons Anthony Van Engelen, Walker, Chima Ferguson and Cardiel. The looks employ either Vans’ UltraCush Lite 3D or UltraCush HD high-impact insole technology, Duracap-reinforced uppers and waffle outsoles were designed for durability and performance.

Vans x Spitfire Wheels AV Rapidweld Pro Lite CREDIT: Vans

Vans x Spitfire Wheels Chima Pro 2 CREDIT: Vans

The AV Rapidweld Pro Lite and Chima Pro 2 both feature the Vans Pro Vulc Lite construction for reduced weight and improved comfort, while the Kyle Walker Pro’s Wafflecup technology puts a focus on support and durability.

The Spitfire pack includes a matching hoodie and fleece pant set, two T-shirts, a polo shirt, three hats and a skate duffel bag with board straps.

Vans x Spitfire Wheels Kyle Walker Pro CREDIT: Vans

Spitfire’s “Flame Head” logo, classic swirl and Vans checkerboard make appearances throughout the footwear, apparel and accessories. Spitfire Wheels, around since 1987, uses insight from their own skate team to create new formulas for smoother rides with improved grip and durability.

The Vans x Spitfire Pack is available via worldwide retailers and on the Vans website. Footwear models range from $65 to $95.

Want More?

Vans Works with Quasi to Give a Classic Sneaker New Life

Converse’s Latest J.W. Anderson Collab Reimagines the Iconic Chuck 70

Kendall Jenner Puts a Modern Twist on Adidas’ New Arkyn Sneaker