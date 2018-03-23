Vans Works With Quasi to Give a Classic Sneaker New Life

The 1990s era Vans Epoch Sport gets a fresh look thanks to the pro skateboarder Gilbert Crockett’s company Quasi.

The Vans x Quasi Epoch Sport Pro LTD — which arrives on Saturday — is an update to the original look, which Vans calls an “obscure shoe introduced in 1994.” The Epoch Sport was known for its subtle branding and clean lines, and it was that minimalist approach that attracted Quasi to partner with Vans to bring the silhouette back in its original athletic aesthetic with updated materials.

Vans x Quasi Epoch Sport Pro LTD CREDIT: Vans

The look boasts embroidered Quasi logo on the instep and a tumbled leather “V” logo. The original Vans tongue label, otherwise only seen on the Ski-Hi’s from the same era, makes a return as well as custom foxing tape original to the 1990s, cotton twill lining, period-specific cotton laces, Duracap-reinforced uppers and a refined fit with period-correct flat collar, larger tongue and contoured toe cap.

“The Epoch Sport Pro LTD is an instant classic that looks as good on board as off,” the brand said in a statement, “while maintaining the durability and functionality expected from both brands.”

The collab will be available in limited quantities exclusively through select Vans Pro Skate accounts. The updated take on the skate shoe will debut in two iterations: blue and white; and cream, red and white.

Vans x Quasi Epoch Sport Pro LTD CREDIT: Vans

