Vans’s Latest Collection Is Keeping It ‘Weird’

Lazy Oaf, a London fashion label saying it has kept it weird since 2001, has teamed with Vans for an exclusive collection for women that really sends classic sneakers “Off the Wall.”

The new Vans x Lazy Oaf collection includes a mix of classic footwear models in bold black and pink with whimsical floral patterns, while also adding Lazy Oaf’s tongue-in-cheek attitude to the sneakers, apparel and accessories throughout the line.

“Vans and Lazy Oaf fans are very similar,” says Gemma Shiel, Lazy Oaf’s founder and creative director. “Everyone that wear both Lazy Oaf and Vans are nonconventional and ‘keep it weird’ in an irreverent and playful way.”

Using a checkerboard pattern throughout the line that pairs the classic Vans style with the Lazy Oaf eyeball pattern, the footwear lines includes the Old Skool Platform in black suede with checkerboard-printed laces and a pink Vans Sidestripe. Novelty cutouts of three white hearts and embroidery that reads “Bad for you” at each heel counter top it off.

A reissue of Vans Style 29 includes a pink canvas upper with a black lugged outsole and toe cap. The “Sorry I’m Late” laces and checkerboard liner couple with the Lazy Oaf eyeball print. A pink foxing stripe on the black outsole furthers the contrast.

The Vans Authentic moves toward the more delicate world of a floral upper, but with a black outsole designed to add a bit of edge to the design.

The remainder of the line includes embroidered and oversized shirts, a floral bodysuit, an A-line skirt with the Vans x Lazy Oaf eyeball checkerboard pattern, a floral crew and the Off The Wall Lazy Hoodie. Accessories include the Eyeball Backpack and Bear Bag, a cap and colorful socks.

The collection is available now on both the Vans and Lazy Oaf sites.

