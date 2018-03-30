Here’s What You Can Buy From This Weekend’s Vans x A Tribe Called Quest Pop-Up Shop

Thanks to Vans, there’s something aside from music to buy for fans of rap icons A Tribe Called Quest to celebrate the group’s legacy.

Vans and A Tribe Called Quest teamed up for a six-shoe collection, which will debut at a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, N.Y., this weekend. The line boasts reimagined iterations of its most popular styles, both classics and modern favorites, inspired by the legendary rap group: Slip-On, UltraRange, Old Skool, Authentic, Sk8-Hi and Era.

The Vans x A Tribe Called Quest collection. CREDIT: Vans

The collection, which Vans said is a “tribute to the style, art, music, and originality of the artist’s immense cultural influence since the early 1990s,” is executed in bold colors and prints, which illustrate “the group’s most favorite milestones of their career.”

The cover art from the group’s latest album, “We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service,” adorns the Slip-On, while all of its album covers grace the Era. The Old Skool is based on “The Anthology” artwork, the Sk8-Hi is inspired by the classic song “Bonita Applebum,” the UltraRange iteration is executed in black leather upper with a contrasting red stripe, and the Authentic honors the life of the late Phife Dawg.

A closeup of the "Bonita Applebum" Vans Sk8-Hi CREDIT: Vans

A closeup of the Phife Dawg-inspired Vans Authentic. CREDIT: Vans

The pop-up shop, located at House of Vans Brooklyn on 25 Franklin Street, will be open today and tomorrow from 12-10 p.m. ET. Aside from sneakers, it will feature live music guests curated by A Tribe Called Quest. (To RSVP, check out Houseofvans.com)

But if you’re a fan of the group and unable to visit the pop-up shop, you’ll still have a shot at buying the sneakers. Vans will offer the A Tribe Called Quest lineup worldwide starting April 6 in adult, kids and toddler sizing.

Some A Tribe Called Quest x Vans styles for the kids. CREDIT: Vans

The heels of the A Tribe Called Quest x Vans Slip-On. CREDIT: Vans

