These Valentine’s Day Air Jordan Shoes Have ‘More Red Than a Bouquet of Roses’

Air Jordan 8 Retro "Valentine's Day" insole detail. Nike

Valentine’s Day is just one week away, and if you’re still searching for the perfect gift for the special someone in your life, Jordan Brand has a pair of retro sneakers releasing this weekend that could fit the bill.

For those who would rather wear their flowers than keep them in a vase, the brand has re-created the Air Jordan 8 from 1992 and draped it in a rich red suede — “more red than a bouquet of roses,” according to Jordan Brand — with plenty of details tying back to the lover’s holiday.

Air Jordan 8 Retro “Valentine’s Day.” Nike

Inside, the Air Jordan 8’s midsole is covered in a red roses print, but it’s the shoe’s tongue that features the most interesting detail. Here, the classic model’s traditional chenille logo patch has been updated with the outline of a heart for a romantic twist on the otherwise sporty sneaker.

The Air Jordan 8 “Valentine’s Day” will be released in women’s sizes for $190 on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET via Nike SNKRS, and the retro kicks can also be purchased from select Jordan Brand retailers globally.

In related news, Jordan Brand stole the sneaker spotlight during the Super Bowl LII halftime show when Justin Timberlake took to the stage in a personalized “JTH” Air Jordan 3. The style was released after the performance in limited quantities and has gone on to fetch upward of $2,000 on the resell market.

Air Jordan 8 Retro “Valentine’s Day” tongue detail. Nike

Air Jordan 8 Retro “Valentine’s Day” lateral view. Nike

Air Jordan 8 Retro “Valentine’s Day” medial view. Nike

Air Jordan 8 Retro “Valentine’s Day” top view. Nike

Air Jordan 8 Retro “Valentine’s Day” ($190). Nike

Air Jordan 8 Retro “Valentine’s Day” heel view. Nike

