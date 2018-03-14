Under Armour Is Ready to ‘Unleash Chaos’ on March Madness With a Limited-Edition Sneaker Pack

The Curry 4 Low from the Under Armour "Unleash Chaos" pack. Under Armour

Under Armour started its March Madness prep earlier this month by dressing its Hovr Phantom runner in the colors of its sponsored colleges. And today, the brand showed off its latest push to win college hoops fans over, its two basketball shoe “Unleash Chaos” pack.

As the Under Armour-backed college hoops teams competing in the annual tournament, including Auburn and Texas Tech, hit the court, fans of basketball and the brand can pick up the new “Unleash Chaos” pack, which boasts new iterations of two performance styles: Curry 4 Low and the UA Heat Seeker.

The “Unleash Chaos” Under Armour Curry 4 Low. Under Armour

The “Unleash Chaos” Under Armour UA Heat Seeker. Under Armour

The limited-edition shoes are executed in mostly in white colorways, with the hue taking up the uppers and midsoles. The looks also include iridescent hits throughout the uppers — on the Curry 4 Low, the accents appear on the heels, and on the UA Heat Seeker, they appear on the panels that wrap the heels and on the toecap.

Both looks feature bold and bright outsoles, which also have an iridescent appearance, as well as the words “Unleash Chaos” on the insoles.

Another look at the Under Armour UA Heat Seeker from the “Unleash Chaos” pack. Under Armour

The sneakers from the limited-edition “Unleash Chaos” pack are scheduled to hit ua.com on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, with the UA Heat Seeker selling for $115 and the Curry 4 Low coming in at $120.

