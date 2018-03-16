Under Armour’s Sold-Out Curry 5 ‘Pi Day’ Sneakers Are Coming Back In April

Under Armour Curry 5 "Pi Day" Under Armour

With the surprise release of 314 pairs of the Curry 5 “Pi Day,” the first colorway of the brand-new signature sneaker for Stephen Curry, selling out quickly, Under Armour has already announced the restock of the sneaker for April 14.

To celebrate Curry’s birthday and Pi Day at the same time on 3/14, the sneaker release showcased Curry’s rise in the basketball world with what is now one of Under Armour’s most technologically advanced sneakers available. With a focus on traction and construction, Under Armour took to mathematics for not only design inspiration but actual design, saying the idea of Pi and “squaring the circle” was an aesthetic cue that also worked as a functional groundwork for the sneaker.

UA Curry 5 “Pi Day” Under Armour

The circular construction starts from the heel and moves through the toe to frame the 90-degree angle of the shoe on the foot. Under Armour says a “controlled containment” in the heel and forefoot lateral wall lock the foot in, enabling Curry to play on his toes without any sliding and while maintaining full ground contact and traction. This is also the first time Under Armour has released a Curry signature first as a low-profile design.

The inspiration from Pi worked throughout the debut of the black iron and metallic colors, with a “3.14” on the lace aglets to the Pi symbol on the knit of the shoe. The extended numbers of pi play throughout the outsole, and the number sequence works its way across the shoe box.

The 314 pairs of the “Pi Day” birthday sneaker sold out at $130, but the restock comes on April 14. Pi is a constant mathematical formula that represents the circumference of a circle divided by its diameter. It’s among the first mathematical formulas taught in the study of geometry.

UA Curry 5 “Pi Day” Under Armour

UA Curry 5 “Pi Day” Under Armour