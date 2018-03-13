Images of Stephen Curry’s Next Possible Under Armour Sneaker Surface Online

UA Curry 5 thebasketballshoes

Images of what the Internet widely believes is the upcoming Under Armour Curry 5 continue to surface, showing off multiple colors and a low profile.

The photos — spotted on the Instagram account @thebasketballshoes, among others — are of a low-top basketball sneaker with a knit bootie construction and an atypical upper that appears to have a section that wraps the foot.

The leaked shots show a black version and another in white with a multicolor mixture weaving throughout the upper. Featured on the kicks is the “SC30” branding on the heel and a new lacing system to the franchise, but the possibility remains that the shoe could be a number of things, such as a completely new signature model or an update of the current line.

If this is indeed the Curry 5, the release of a low-profile version for a guard known for ankle injuries ahead of the launch of a mid would come as a first for the Baltimore-based company’s Curry signatures. The baller’s line has previously always released a mid version before offering the lower profile option.

The Curry 4 made its official debut on the feet of Curry during the 2017 NBA playoffs, allowing for the possibility that Curry will pull on a pair of the Curry 5 at some point during the 2018 playoffs. Of course, Curry, who also wears ankle braces, may not choose to play in a pair of low-profile sneakers during game action, but that hasn’t stopped him from warming up in low-tops in the past.

