Umbro’s New Bumpy ‘Dad Shoes’ Quickly Sold Out — Here’s How to Get Them

Umbro's Bumpy shoes. Courtesy

Umbro has been bitten by the “dad shoe” trend — the chunky sneaker style that has some fashion fans divided.

The British sportswear brand, known for its soccer kits and cleats, recently launched the Bumpy sneaker collection in the South Korean market that offers a sleek answer to the silhouette with wavy motifs and color blocking. The shoes sold out since they debuted last Friday, but there’s a chance to score the kicks on March 26 when the restock launches.

Umbro’s Bumpy shoes. Courtesy

The range includes three styles in pink/yellow, black, and white colorways; they retail for around $120 (129,000 South Korean wons) on Umbro.co.kr. If there’s something familiar about the look, it’s because they slightly resemble Balenciaga’s popular Triple S line.

Among the design details, the upper incorporates leather and mesh panels on a bulky rubber outsole. Some of the other treatments include branding on the tongue, back and side.

Umbro’s Bumpy shoes. Courtesy

While its roots are in performance gear, Umbro has been entering lifestyle and athleisure categories. So far, its U.S. e-commerce site doesn’t show any lifestyle sneakers, but it is stocked in several sports cleats. However its Korean-language counterpart includes platforms, slides, high-tops and other styles.

Last year, the brand enlisted U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player Ashlyn Harris as its first female ambassador. Umbro has fans in some boldface names such as David Beckham, Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber.

Umbro’s products are sold at Urban Outfitters, Forever 21 and Pac Sun.

Umbro’s Bumpy shoes. Courtesy

Umbro’s Bumpy shoes. Courtesy

Want More?

U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Is Umbro’s First Female Ambassador

This Korean Boy Band Remixed Classic Puma Sneakers for a Collab That Will Debut in the USA