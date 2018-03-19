College Basketball’s Cinderella Team Gets Under Armour Sneakers From Stephen Curry

Members of the UMBC men's basketball team during March Madness 2018. Rex Shutterstock

After crushing Virginia — the top team in men’s college basketball — by 20 points on Friday, becoming the first No. 16 team to defeat a No. 1 seed, the UMBC Retrievers won over hoops fans throughout the country. And ahead of its matchup against Kansas State on Sunday, the squad got a gift to celebrate the win from NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

The school’s athletic department shared via its social media platforms on Sunday images of the men’s team players opening boxes of the latest signature sneaker of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, the Curry 5, which the brand confirmed was delivered to UMBC by the baller himself.

“It’s like Christmas in March (Madness)…” the department wrote on its Instagram post, showcasing the team with the shoes.

The Retrievers received the “Pi Day” colorway, a predominantly black silhouette with a metallic iron midsole. The shoe also boasts plenty of pi references, including the symbol being included in the knit of the shoe, “3.14.18” printed on the lace aglets and the numbers on the sole.

Aside from the Curry 5 “Pi Day,” players wore popular Under Armour looks such as the Curry 3 Low, the Curry 4 Low and the Heat Seeker from the “Unleash Chaos” pack.

K.J. Maura of UMBC in the “Pi Day” Under Armour Curry 5. Rex Shutterstock

Jairus Lyles of UMBC in the Under Armour Curry 3 Low. Rex Shutterstock

Although the Retrievers stunned Virginia, the team’s run for college basketball glory was cut short Sunday. UMBC fell to Kansas State, 50-43.

