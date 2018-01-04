Tyler, the Creator Is Releasing Three Limited-Edition Converse Shoes This Month

Tyler, The Creator performs at his Camp Flow Gnaw Carnival in 2016. Rex Shutterstock

Rapper Tyler, the Creator’s ongoing collaboration with Converse is getting a series of fresh new looks for the new year.

After releasing a series of popular One Star collaborations in 2017 and his first Golf le Fleur signature in November, the rapper-designer’s signature look preps for spring with three upcoming pastel-covered styles ink blue, green and pink.

GOLF le FLEUR* jan18 pic.twitter.com/eWtZQN1ggw — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 3, 2018

Based on the image shared by Tyler on Twitter, each look uses suede uppers with two-tone logos. They’re capped off with off-white midsoles and an orange-based flower print at the bottom.

Tyler’s previous Converse collaborations have all been quick sell outs, so be sure you’re prepared for this drop if you’re hoping to get your hands on a pair. In addition to his signature Golf le Fleur model, he has released a total of five special makeups with Converse.

Prior to joining Converse in 2017, the rapper worked with Vans, releasing a number of limited-edition styles. He later voiced his frustrations working with the brand, telling Dazed that “Converse is allowing me to bloom, no pun intended, and it’s great.”

The new Tyler, the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur styles are set to arrive Jan. 18 from Converse’s e-commerce site and select retailers. Previous Golf le Fleur styles have been priced at $100 at retail, but regularly resell for upwards of $200.

Thx Bro @feliciathegoat A post shared by Ibn Jasper (@ibnjasper) on Jan 3, 2018 at 5:29pm PST

Want more?

Converse Gave Tyler, the Creator His Own Signature Sneaker, and It Drops Next Month

Converse Made Limited-Edition Chuck Taylors for All 30 NBA Teams

Tyler, the Creator Just Bought His First Air Jordan Sneakers