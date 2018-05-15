Travis Scott Has 2 More Nike Collaborations Coming Soon

Travis Scott has been making some of the biggest headlines in the sneaker world lately with his upcoming Air Jordan 4 collaboration, and it looks like the rapper’s time in the footwear spotlight is still just beginning.

By the end of Monday, Scott had two more stories dominating the day’s sneaker news. First, his Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration surfaced in a new colorway. Then the Texas native was spotted at Game 1 of the Houston Rockets versus Golden State Warriors Western Conference Finals in his second Air Jordan 4 collaboration.

The new Air Force 1 Low follows up his first release of the shoe in late 2017, featuring a unique construction in canvas with interchangeable velcro-adhesive Swooshes and added patches and “grills” on the laces. This second version doesn’t vary much from the 2017 edition, as it switches from a bright white canvas to an off-white “Sail” hue with all the rest of the shoe’s details remaining the same.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sail" Top View CREDIT: Nike

Scott’s second Air Force 1 might not be very distinguishable from the first, but his second Air Jordan 4 will feature a significantly different look. The first version — scheduled to release on June 23 — features a bright blue upper with black and red accents, while the second edition features a more muted look in olive green and black. The blue colorway also includes his “Cactus Jack” logo on one heel with a Jumpman on the other, while the olive version comes with the fourth Air Jordan’s original “Nike Air” branding on the heels.

No release information for the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sail” or Air Jordan 4 “Olive” is available yet, but both are expected to release sometime later this summer or early fall.