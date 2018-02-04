Tom Brady Named NFL MVP Ahead of Super Bowl LII

Tom Brady, the 2017 NFL MVP. AP Images

Tom Brady will lace up his Under Armour cleats tonight and hit the U.S. Bank Stadium field in Minneapolis against the Philadelphia Eagles to try and win his sixth career Super Bowl. But before the big game, the legendary quarterback received yet another monumental career honor.

The leader of the New England Patriots was named the 2017 NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday, the third time in his storied career that he won the award. (The other years were 2007 and 2010.)

Brady threw for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns during the season, leading New England to a 13-3 regular season record. The quarterback posted these stellar numbers at 40 years old in his 18th season in the league.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) in Under Armour. AP Images

The decorated quarterback wears cleated and turf-ready Under Armour styles when he hits the field.

The 2018 Super Bowl is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, when Brady and the Patriots bested the Eagles, 24-21. During the win, Brady — like many of the players on the field that game — wore Nike cleats.

Tom Brady in Nike scrambling for a loose ball in Super Bowl XXXIX. Rex Shutterstock

To watch the TV broadcast tonight of Super Bowl LII, it will show on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the pre game coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl can also be watched via live stream online at stream.nbcsports.com/nfl/super-bowl, and from a mobile device on the NFL Mobile and Yahoo Sports apps.