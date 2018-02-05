Timberland’s Latest Limited-Edition Boots Are Designed to Get Better With Age

Timberland Waterproof 6-Inch Field Boots "Extra Cheese" detail. Timberland

There’s still a few weeks of winter left, so why not make the most of it in style with a rugged yet handsome boot such as Timberland’s latest limited-edition release?

The Timberland “Extra Cheese” Waterproof 6-Inch Field Boots cover the high-top silhouette in a waterproof wheat leather with an orange tongue label and a padded collar in brown tumbled leather. According to Timberland, these boots are designed to get better with age — just like a fine cheese.

Timberland Waterproof 6-Inch Field Boots “Extra Cheese.” Timberland

Inside, removable anti-fatigue footbeds deliver long-lasting comfort, while the outsole is equipped with lugged traction to power through treacherous surfaces.

Like Timberland’s other limited-edition releases, this “Extra Cheese” style likely won’t last long, so pick them up now from the brand’s e-commerce site and sleeker retailers including DTLR, Extra Butter and Kith.

Other recent limited-edition Timberland boot releases include the “Crocodylian” 6-Inch Field Boots and the “Mammoth” 6-Inch Boots, both of which are available now, and the sold-out “White Serpent” look from December.

The Timberland “Extra Cheese” Waterproof 6-Inch Field Boots are available in sizes 7-13 and retail for $180.

Timberland Waterproof 6-Inch Field Boots “Extra Cheese” heel detail. Timberland

Timberland Waterproof 6-Inch Field Boots “Extra Cheese” toe detail. Timberland

Timberland Waterproof 6-Inch Field Boots “Extra Cheese” heel padding. Timberland

