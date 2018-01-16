Timberland’s New Limited-Edition Boots Are an ‘Adventure in Themselves’

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots "Journious" detail. Timberland

Timberland has been on a roll with its limited-edition boots this season, and the releases aren’t over yet.

The outdoor brand recently issued its “Journious” 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots, a rugged take on the street staple work boot in familiar colors. This version is outfitted with a tan full-grain leather upper with a brown exotic leather ankle collar.

Timberland describes the boots as “an adventure in themselves,” adding that “each pair is on the continuous hunt for the next adventure and staunchly refuses to leave any stone unturned, any mystery unsolved or any chances untaken.”

While that may seem like a lofty claim on paper, the boots have the materials technology to back it up. They’re constructed with a seam-sealed waterproof leather upper and a durable rubber outsole with lugs for traction.

Inside, the boots are lined with leather and 400 grams of PrimaLoft insulation to keep your feet cozy and snug. Meanwhile, Timberland’s signature anti-fatigue technology, which is designed specifically for people who spend extended periods on their feet, adds long-lasting comfort.

This limited-edition “Journious” style retails for $190 and is available now from select Timberland retailers and the brand’s e-commerce site while supplies last. If you’re interested in picking up a pair, don’t wait, as the brand’s previous limited drops have sold out quickly.

