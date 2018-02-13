Timberland and New Era Made Limited-Edition 6-Inch Boots for NBA All-Star Weekend

New Era x Timberland 6-Inch Boot "All-Star Weekend" detail. Shoe Palace

When you think about the festivities of NBA All-Star Weekend, Timberland’s work boots probably aren’t the first footwear option that comes to mind — unless of course they’re on display court side on the feet of celebrity. But that didn’t stop the brand from partnering with New Era for a limited-edition boot celebrating the star-studded weekend.

The “All-Star Weekend” New Era x Timberland 6-Inch Boot features a premium waterproof leather upper in black with silver accents on the eyelets and Timberland tree logo. The tongue also features New Era’s flag logo in silver, but it’s the collar padding that takes this look over the top. The padded ankle area is covered in a black and white star print that’s sure to make a statement.

Like many All-Star Weekend-themed footwear releases this week, this boot will have limited availability. It’s available exclusively from California-based retail chain Shoe Palace and from the New Era Design Lab at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The boots retail for $199.99 and can be purchased now from Shoe Palace’s e-commerce site, with an in-store release at New Era Design Lab on Thursday.

Other recent limited-edition Timberland releases include an “Extra Cheese” Waterproof 6-Inch Field Boot, “Crocodylian” 6-Inch Field Boots and the “Mammoth” 6-Inch Boots, all of which are available now from Timberland’s e-commerce site with prices ranging from $180 to $190.

