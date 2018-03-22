CrossFit Stars Katrín Davíðsdóttir and Brent Fikowski Get Personal on Lifts and Diet

When Reebok set out to showcase its latest CrossFit-specific sneaker, the Nano 8, the brand brought Katrín Davíðsdóttir and Brent Fikowski to New York City for a media tour. And on the trip, the duo shared things from their personal lives with FN that their fans may not know about them.

While on set, Davíðsdóttir (a two-time CrossFit Games champion) and Fikowski (a second-place games finisher in 2017) spoke on camera about a variety of topics, such as the diet that helps them be the best athletes they can be, their most craved foods on cheat days, the lifts they love to do and the ones they absolutely dread.

The Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 is available now in multiple colorways for men and women via Reebok.com with a $130 price tag. Reebok also offers customization through its website.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok’s newest addition to the CrossFit-specific training sneaker franchise is executed with the brand’s latest technological innovation, Flexweave, which is a material it said delivers a “balance of durability, breathability and flexibility.” Aside from Flexweave, the shoe also boasts a minimal heel-to-toe drop for stability, a wide toe box and a new collar construction for comfort.

The Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 debuted in retail on Jan. 11 via Store.crossfit.com, and received a larger release on Reebok.com on Jan. 18. The 2018 CrossFit Games are scheduled for Aug. 1-5 and will take place in Madison, Wis.

Want more?

My First Time Doing CrossFit After Years of Bro Workouts

I Survived CrossFit Star Brent Fikowski’s Workout in the Reebok Nano 8

5 Gifts to Buy the CrossFit Junkie in Your Life