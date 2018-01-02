These Made-to-Order Jordan Shoes Have Over 15,000 Crystals and Cost More Than $6,000

Heels of the Air Jordan 1 gold custom by The Dan Life. The Dan Life

Jordan Brand has issued a handful of gold-tinged Air Jordan 1s over the years, but you’ve never seen one quite like this before.

This standout look is the work of Daniel Jacob, who goes by the handle @thedanlife on Instagram. He’s amassed a following for his crystal-covered creations, which include sculptures of classic Air Jordans and more.

But for his latest work, Jacob crosses the boundary between decorative sculptures and full-on wearable art.

“My work for a long time was sculpture, and my large Air Jordan sculpture was mistaken by many as wearable, and I received hundreds of requests in the last year. So much demand,” Jacob told Footwear News. “But I finally decided to do a mini-launch in my favorite color of my favorite Jordans, the Pinnacle.”

The limited-edition Air Jordan 1 “Golds” are Jacob’s first wearable sneaker offering. Inspired by his dazzling art, this made-to-order style is adorned with over 15,000 Swarovski crystals, according to Jacob. Each crystal is set by hand, and Jacob told FN that each pair takes around three weeks to finish.

Using the premium Air Jordan 1 Pinnacle style as its base, this look will set you back $6,500.

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1 iteration was awarded FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year honors in November.

Orders for the “Golds” Air Jordan 1 are available now on a first-come, first-served basis via thedanlfie.com.

