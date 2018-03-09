The Rock and His Daughter Share an Adorable Instagram Moment for International Women’s Day

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (R) with his daughter, Jasmine, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a total badass, but that didn’t stop him from sharing a touching moment with his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, Thursday on Instagram to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“Alright my queen, can we say ‘girl power?'” the muscle-bound actor asked his daughter to start the video (which has been viewed more than 10 million times as of 12:15 p.m. ET today).

To accompany the video, Johnson added the caption: “Girl power. To every woman out there ‘round the world — all ages and races — I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home. Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool.”

When The Rock isn’t entertaining his 101 million followers on Instagram, he’s helping Under Armour sell sneakers. The Baltimore-based brand created a signature shoe for Johnson, dubbed the UA Project Rock Delta, which hit stores in April 2017. After selling out quickly on its original release date, the shoe has been restocked on ua.com several times — and subsequently sold out each time. (As of now, each of the two colorways are only available in men’s size 7 and 7.5.)

Under Armour Project Rock Delta

