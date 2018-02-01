Supreme and Nike Team Up With the NBA for Limited-Edition Sneakers Coming Spring ’18

Supreme x NBA x Nike Courtesy

After debuting in the form of a basketball shooting sleeve for fall ’17, the three-way Supreme x NBA x Nike collaboration will pick up steam for spring ’18 in the form of a logo-laden Air Force 1 collaboration.

The silhouette of choice for this collab is the Air Force 1 Mid, but it’s like any style previously seen on the classic sneaker.

With black and white-based leather variations, the design covers the entire upper in the logos of dozens of NBA teams including the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, and the San Antonio Spurs. Eastern Conference teams are featured on the right show, while Western Conference squads cover the left.

Supreme’s famous red box logo is also thrown in the mix, while Supreme embroidery also appears on the shoe’s ankle strap.

The look is reminiscent of the all-over NBA logo prints that were popular on clothing during the 2000s.

There is currently no confirmed release information for these styles, but some reports indicate the sneakers could drop in March. Check back soon for the latest details.

