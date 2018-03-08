Supreme’s Nike Air Force 1 Collab Loads Up on NBA Logos

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 x NBA Supreme

It isn’t the base black or white colorway of the Supreme x NBA x Nike Air Force 1 that has people taking notice. Instead, it’s the sea of team logos careening across the entire sneaker.

As part of a footwear and apparel collection made exclusively with the retailer, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid was emblazoned with pro basketball team logos across the sneaker. The apparel collection, which includes a warm-up jacket, jersey and shorts, also has the logo gluttony aesthetic.

The sneakers were released on March 8 exclusively by Supreme online. At a retail price of $165, as with nearly anything released by Supreme, the kicks quickly sold out. The apparel collection also makes an appearance in its New York stores as well as its doors in Los Angeles, London and Paris.

The Air Force 1 includes premium leather on the upper with the printed logos, an ankle strap with an embroidered Supreme branding and a full-length Nike Air unit for cushioning. (Designers were unable to put logos on the actual midsole.)

In keeping with the left coast–right coast nicknames, the left sneaker features only Western Conference teams and the right sneaker offers up the teams in the Eastern Conference.

Since opening in April 1994 on Lafayette Street in downtown Manhattan, Supreme became known as the home of New York City skate culture. The store has grown, representing counter-culture fans from all walks of downtown life. Over the past 22 years, Supreme has worked with designers, artists, photographers and musicians to create street-level sneakers and apparel while expanding far beyond New York City.

