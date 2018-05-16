Celeb ‘Sharpie Tattoo Artist’ Puts Her Spin on Supra Sneakers in New Collab

It’s round two for Badwood streetwear founder Natalie Wood and lifestyle brand Supra. The latest iteration debuted May 10 following last year’s capsule that quickly sold out within 20 minutes.

Supra and Wood celebrated the release on Friday in Los Angeles with influencers and brand president Steve Harden. During the bash, a pop-shop had denim jackets and sneakers from the capsule available to purchase. Additionally, there was an auction of Wood’s customized jackets that benefitted URB Sub Pet Palace, an organization that places homeless pets with forever homes.

Supra x Badwood. CREDIT: Courtesy

Wood has scored a celebrity fanbase for her “Sharpie tattoos” — temporary ink designed to look permanent — that have been painted on Nicki Minaj, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Zendaya. The Supra x Badwood Belmont High sneakers, featuring her signature artwork, retail for $120 on Suprafootwear.com.

The unisex sneaker incorporates a black suede upper with midfoot detail, Wood’s art on the insole and cobranding on the tongue. “The inside of the shoe has a ski mask, which I think is sick, and I don’t think anyone knows it’s there,” she told FN ahead of the event, adding that the two insoles each have one half of a mask that forms the complete design when placed together.

Wood’s previous collab with Supra was a remixed version of its low-top Cuba sneaker, which was a hit among her female fans. However, this time around, she said she wanted a minimalist look that will appeal to men and women. “For the first shoe, we did roses on a low-top. It was still neutral, but I feel like it was a little more girly, so this one I wanted to make more unisex and plain and sleek.”

Supra president Steve Harden and Badwood's Natalie Wood. CREDIT: Courtesy