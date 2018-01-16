Stranger Gives Homeless Man the Shoes Off His Feet — and the Internet Is Loving It

A homeless man slips on new Nike boots given to him by a train passenger. Facebook

An act of kindness is winning over the city of Chicago — and the entire internet.

On Friday, Facebook user Jessica Bell shared a story she witnessed while riding home on the train. “So I’m headed home on the CTA Redline and there’s a homeless man sitting across from me. He’s older, weathered, minding his own business,” Bell wrote.

Bell goes on to mention the man’s shoes, which she describes as “tattered,” with the heel folded down — “like slip-ons” — and unable to contain his swollen feet.

“I don’t know how many pairs of socks he’s wearing in an attempt to keep his feet warm but there is blood seeping through,” she said.

According to Bell, a man on the other side of the doors, later identified as Maurice Anderson, was wearing “big black snow boots” (Nike’s Air Max Foamdome boots, to be exact) and took notice of the homeless man’s predicament.

“Quietly, in a blink and you’ll miss it fashion, the younger man takes off the boots he’s wearing and passes them to the old man,” Bell writes. “He opens his suitcase and gives him a pair of socks as well.”

Bell says that passengers who were close enough to see what happened were “floored.”

The post has since received more than 33,000 likes and 17,000 shares on Facebook.

“I just purchased those boots like two or three weeks ago,” Anderson told local affiliate NBC 5. “But when I saw [the older man], it bothered me that he was out like that and no one had even lifted a finger to say, ‘Here man, go get yourself a pair of boots.’”

Nike Air Max Foamdome Boots Nike

