Stephen Curry Fans Now Have a Mobile Trivia Game to Play

Now that basketball superstar Stephen Curry is back on the court in the NBA Playoffs, Under Armour is giving his fans a new way to celebrate the sharpshooter’s three-pointers.

The Baltimore-based athletic giant unveiled today Steph IQ, a real-time mobile trivia game that is directly tied to Curry’s performance on the court. According to the brand, when the leader of the Golden State Warriors hits his first three-pointer of the game, starting with Game 3 on Friday, the game loads up ready to play.

Steph IQ is hosted by Brandon Armstrong, the charismatic social media standout who made a name for himself with his personations of basketball stars. The game, according to Under Armour, is to challenge fans on their knowledge of Curry’s game as well as the history of basketball. It will feature eight multiple choice questions, with incorrect answers resulting in elimination. But if you get all eight right, you will split a prize of thousands of dollars in Under Armour store credit, as well as eligibility for the day’s raffle of additional prizing — which includes pairs of the new Curry 5 sneaker and tickets to Warriors playoff games.

The mobile game is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play in the U.S.

A look at the new Steph IQ mobile trivia game. CREDIT: Under Armour

Curry and Golden State will look to take a 3-0 series lead over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday. The Warriors will face the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET.

In his return to the court last night after being sidelined with injury, Curry scored 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including hitting 5-of-10 shots from three-point range, in the 121-116 win over the Pelicans. The baller rocked a new colorway of his Under Armour Curry 5 signature shoe during his return to game action.

Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 5. CREDIT: AP Images

