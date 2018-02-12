Here’s What Stephen Curry Will Wear for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Five-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Rex Shutterstock

Stephen Curry was named a 2018 NBA All-Star Game team captain ahead of this year’s matchup. And when he laces up to try to lead his team past LeBron James’ squad, he’ll have a new Under Armour Curry 4 colorway to wear.

The Baltimore-based athletic brand unveiled the NBA All-Star look for Curry today, an all-white iteration of the Curry 4. The sneaker boasts a clean white upper atop a white midsole, tied with white laces, and is completed with an icy-blue translucent outsole. The “SC” branding on the midsole is also executed in white.

The all-white Under Armour Curry 4 that Stephen Curry will wear during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Under Armour

But unlike the player’s-edition iterations that Curry wears of his shoe on the court, this is a look that consumers can buy.

The all-white iteration of the Under Armour Curry 4 arrives Friday at Under Armour Brand Houses and via ua.com, and will retail for $130.

A look from above the all-white Under Armour Curry 4. Under Armour

Another look at the all-white Under Armour Curry 4. Under Armour

Under Armour designed the Curry 4 with a knit internal sleeve for a locked-in feel around the collar and forefoot, a microfiber synthetic quarter panel for support, dynamic seam taping to piece together the knit sleeve and synthetic quarter panel without stitching, and a full-length speed plate for structure to handle explosive movements.

The NBA All-Star shoe for Stephen Curry, an all-white iteration of the Under Armour Curry 4. Under Armour

