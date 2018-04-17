Stephen Curry’s Jersey Is the NBA’s Most Popular for the Third Straight Season

Stephen Curry has a lot of fans.

For the third straight regular season, according to the NBA, the star guard for the Golden State Warriors had the league’s best-selling jersey on NBAstore.com. Following Curry was Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James at No. 2 and teammate Kevin Durant at No. 3.

And not only did Curry have the best-selling jersey, but his Warriors had the highest team merchandise sales on the website as well.

Curry’s jerseys range in price on NBAstore.com from $39.99 for toddler sizes to $199.99 for the version he wears on the court in men’s sizes. His All-Star look is also available now for $224.99.

Throughout the regular season, Curry hit the court in the signature shoe he debuted in the 2017 NBA Finals, the Under Armour Curry 4. The sneaker boasts a knit internal sleeve for locked-in fit, a microfiber synthetic quarter panel for support, dynamic seam taping to pair the knit sleeve with the synthetic quarter panel, a full-length speed plate underfoot for structure and an EVA foam midsole.

The Under Armour Curry 4 is available via UA.com now in men’s sizing for $129.99, grade school sizing for $109.99, preschool sizing for $79.99 and infant sizing for $59.99.

Also during the regular season, the baller debuted his latest signature style, the Under Armour Curry 5, a low-cut silhouette built to withstand his explosive on-court movements. The brand sold the shoe in its “Pi Day” colorway briefly via UA.com on March 14 for $130, with a small restock on April 13.

