Check Out the New FN!

Stephen Curry’s Jersey Is the NBA’s Most Popular for the Third Straight Season

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Stephen Curry has a lot of fans.

For the third straight regular season, according to the NBA, the star guard for the Golden State Warriors had the league’s best-selling jersey on NBAstore.com. Following Curry was Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James at No. 2 and teammate Kevin Durant at No. 3.

And not only did Curry have the best-selling jersey, but his Warriors had the highest team merchandise sales on the website as well.

Curry’s jerseys range in price on NBAstore.com from $39.99 for toddler sizes to $199.99 for the version he wears on the court in men’s sizes. His All-Star look is also available now for $224.99.

Stephen Curry Jersey

Buy: Steph Curry Men's White Jersey $109.99
Buy it

Throughout the regular season, Curry hit the court in the signature shoe he debuted in the 2017 NBA Finals, the Under Armour Curry 4. The sneaker boasts a knit internal sleeve for locked-in fit, a microfiber synthetic quarter panel for support, dynamic seam taping to pair the knit sleeve with the synthetic quarter panel, a full-length speed plate underfoot for structure and an EVA foam midsole.

The Under Armour Curry 4 is available via UA.com now in men’s sizing for $129.99, grade school sizing for $109.99, preschool sizing for $79.99 and infant sizing for $59.99.

Under Armour Curry 4

Buy: Under Armour Curry 4 $129.99
Buy it

Also during the regular season, the baller debuted his latest signature style, the Under Armour Curry 5, a low-cut silhouette built to withstand his explosive on-court movements. The brand sold the shoe in its “Pi Day” colorway briefly via UA.com on March 14 for $130, with a small restock on April 13.

Under Armour Curry 5 Pi Day
Under Armour Curry 5 "Pi Day"
CREDIT: Under Armour

Want more?

This 32-Year-Old Makes His NBA Debut in Stephen Curry’s Shoes

Graffiti Artist Colors Under Armour Curry 1 For ‘Wet Paint’ Design

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad