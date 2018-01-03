Here’s What You Can Buy at Foot Locker’s Sneakeasy Shop in Boston

Nike Kyrie 3 "Raygun" Peter Verry

Foot Locker is kicking off 2018 with another Sneakeasy pop-up shop, this time in Boston. And like its debut door in New York City late last year, this experience will feature several limited, must-have sneakers for the avid collector.

The experience will offer looks from Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse, exclusively in partnership with Foot Locker. It opens on Jan. 3, the day Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nike Kyrie 4 “Confetti” Peter Verry

Throughout the week, Foot Locker will deliver different sneakers each day in its exclusive space. For example, several Nike LeBron selections (including colorways of the LeBron 15) will drop Jan. 3 as well as the Nike Kyrie 4 “Think Twice” colorway, the “Celtics” Nike Air Force 1 Low, and many more. On Jan. 4, Speakeasy will boast a number of other new looks including the “Gatorade” Air Jordan 1, the Nike Kyrie 3 “Raygun,” the Nike “What the Kyrie,” the Nike Kyrie 4 “Confetti” and the Nike Air Force 1 High “Celtics.” And Jan 5 will feature the “Shamrock” Converse Chuck Taylor All Star among the other releases.

The atmosphere inside the Boston shop is much like that of the NYC location, complete with ticker to tell customers how many pairs of each shoe are left in stock, gold packaging and individual staffers to walk you through what’s available on the day you visit.

Sneakeasy Boston is located at 539 Tremont Street and is open Jan. 3 to Jan. 5 from 2 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Nike Air Force 1 High “Celtics” Peter Verry

The heel of the Nike Air Force 1 High “Celtics.” Peter Verry

