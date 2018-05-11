How to Buy Skepta’s Latest Nike Collab

Images of the latest Nike collaboration to come from British grime artist Skepta leaked in April, which kept the sneaker world buzzing. And soon, fans of the look will have the chance to pick up a pair.

According to the Swoosh, the artist’s clean Air Max 97/BW SK style will first hit the market Monday via SNKRS Stash in Paris. Users of the app will find hidden locks, reminiscent of the ones featured in the sneaker’s design, around the city, which will allow them to make a purchase.

A greater release of the shoe will take place on May 19 through Paris stores Pigalle, The Broken Arm, Starcow, Shinzo, Acte 2, SNS and Footpatrol. It will also be available on SNKRS in Europe and Japan on that date, as well as at retailers including Patta, Très Bien and Concepts.

A look at the Skepta x Nike Air Max 97/BW SK. CREDIT: Nike

Another look at the Skepta x Nike Air Max 97/BW SK. CREDIT: Nike

The Skepta x Nike Air Max 97/BW SK pairs the upper of an Air Max BW with the sole of the Air Max 97, executed in white with hits of red and blue. The shoe is the follow-up to his celebrated debut collab with Nike, the Air Max 97 SK, which was inspired by Skepta’s trips to Essaouira, Morocco.

Related News Nike Shines This Summer With Metallic Gold Air Max Collection Kanye West Unveils New Version of His Chunky Adidas Yeezy 700 on Twitter

According to Nike, Skepta wanted to work with the Air Max BW silhouette because London-born rap star Dizzee Rascal wore the style on the cover of his debut album, “Boy in da Corner,” in 2003. Nike further explained his love for the shoe, noting its ties to London street style. “When I was younger, Air Max was the shoe to flex in. The bigger your Air bubble — you’ve got a big air bubble and everyone can see that. The BWs…it’s funny it’s called Big Window,” Skepta said in a statement.

Skepta in his Nike Air Max 97/BW SK collab. CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Skepta Delivers the Perfect Summer Sneaker With Nike

Nike Shines This Summer With Metallic Gold Air Max Collection

Kendrick Lamar’s Next Nike Sneaker Releasing in Only 6 Cities of Upcoming Tour