NFL Star Tony Romo and Wife Approve These Skechers Shoes That’ll Get You Through Airport Security

Skechers announced Dallas Cowboy quarterback Tony Romo as the face of the brand last year. Now they have teamed up for a new commercial starring the athlete and his wife, Candice Crawford.

Given how much the star travels, it made sense that Romo gravitated towards the Skechers slip-on shoes like the navy ones he’s wearing below. “Everyone who puts on Skechers will tell you it’s the most comfortable shoe you’ll ever wear, so you’re like ‘really? I want to try this,'” he said in an interview with Skechers. “That’s the first draw. Once you give them a try, it’s a no-brainer. That’s the initial draw of coming into the Skechers family for me.”

Traveling and going through security is stressful enough already, so why bother with shoes that are difficult to take off? Take a page out of Romo’s playbook and go with Skechers’ laceless designs that slip on and off like slippers, while providing strong support for your feet no matter where you’re going.

What makes the classic slip-on style even better is how budget-friendly they are at only $55. Go ahead and get one to put in your carry-on and another for your checked bag because when it comes to taking trips, Romo’s campaign proves nothing beats having comfortable fuss-free kicks.

