How Sneaker Customizer The Shoe Surgeon Built His Business

Now a leader in the burgeoning sneaker customization world, Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone is expanding his business. And to shed light on what’s next, he gave FN a tour throughout California to check out his studio and school.

In the video shown above, Chambrone details how his business has changed and is continuing to change, which includes the opening of a school, creating made-to-order sneakers for customers and building his upcoming private label collection.

Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Chambrone with a student in a shoe school session. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

This isn’t the first time Chambrone has documented his business ventures with FN, and in a December 2015 interview, he shared what was then the craziest request he’s ever had for a shoe.

“Riff Raff wanted some crazy neon Jordans that glowed in the dark, and he wanted his face on the sole, made into the sole. It was pretty wild,” he said. “He wanted a custom sole made out of his face. I get other requests — people will send me a drawing that looks like a potato wand and ask me to translate it into a shoe.”

The Shoe Surgeon’s most recent atypical creation is the “Pie Tope II,” a collab with Pizza Hut for March Madness that can order pizza and pause live TV. The basketball-inspired silhouette dropped ahead of the annual college basketball tournament in two colorways, red and wheat, and was the first of the “Pie Tops” shoes to be sold. (The sneakers for the 2017 tournament were for promotional use only.)

The two "Pie Tops II" colorways. CREDIT: Pizza Hut

