The Shoe Surgeon Details Why His School Is Special

Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone, a standout in the sneaker customization community, is giving the knowledge he’s acquired over the years back to those interested in learning how to make shoes through his California-based school.

In the video shown above, FN captured Chambrone’s shoemaking process while on a tour exclusive to FN through his California studio, and school and gave The Shoe Surgeon the platform to explain why it is special.

During the time with Chambrone, he explained what goes on during his four-day classes, where people learn about traditional shoemaking. The steps he explained that he walks students through include meticulously taking apart shoes, picking the right materials to carry out the desired look and putting the shoes back together properly.

Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Chambrone working on the Pizza Hut "Pie Tops II." CREDIT: Pizza Hut

Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Chambrone in one of his shoe school sessions. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

On the same tour, Chambrone also spoke with FN about how his business has changed — and is continuing to change, and detailed his customization beginnings, starting with of painting shoes to wear to school to later bringing leathers to a shoe repair shop to learn how to create footwear the masses would love.

The Shoe Surgeon's custom Air Jordan 4 "French Rose White Toe." CREDIT: Jesus Diaz

The Shoe Surgeon's python Off-White x "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

The Shoe Surgeon's military-inspired Yeezy 350 "Moonrock" custom. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

