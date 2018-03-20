The Never-Ending Amazement of Shaquille O’Neal’s Size 22 Shoes

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal stimulates amazement nearly every time he walks on the set of TNT, when Reebok touts a version of his Shaq Attaq or Shaqnosis signature sneakers, or when he shows off his namesake sneaker brand. The wonder? His size 22 shoe.

In the history of professional basketball, no player has offered us such a larger-than-life view of feet than Shaq. Now an analyst with TNT, covering mainly the NBA (but also the NCAA March Madness tournament), O’Neal continues to amaze with the sheer size of his feet and just how much bigger a size 22 shoe looks than the typical sneaker. With the average NBA basketball player offering a shoe size around 13 or 14, those sizes pale in comparison with the size worn by the iconic center. (Isaac Haas, a 7-foot college baller out of Purdue, also boasts a size 22 sneaker.)

The enormity of O’Neal’s feet came onto the sneaker scene when Reebok released its first signature shoe, the Shaq Attaq, during his days playing for the Orlando Magic. While O’Neal started his NBA career in a size 20, his foot continued to grow to a size 22. Reebok created multiple versions and colors of the signature line, even putting the Reebok Pump technology into the Shaq Attaq franchise.

Shaquille O'Neal's size 22 in 2007 while playing for the Miami Heat. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

More recently, the retired baller had success with a budget version of his own sneaker.

Expect to see the “Dunkman” logo appear on another release of Shaq Shoes sometime in 2018. This new version will likely show up in department stores and specialty shops in the range of $39.99 to $99.99.

Of course, locking in a size 22 foot into a sneaker for decades can lead to some less-than-ideal images. When Shaq showed off his bare foot to the world in 2017, the internet responded in shock due to the gnarly appearance. In response, Shaq landed a pedicure in the aftermath as an attempt to clean up the appearance of what remain the largest feet to play in the NBA.

Did not plan on seeing Shaq's foot tonight pic.twitter.com/GrYZrUGkZq — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 26, 2017

For those who want to take a gander at a Shaq shoe right now, Walmart’s online store has his personal line on clearance for as low as $8.88 for a boys’ model. And Kmart’s e-commerce site gives you the baller’s personal line in a different selection of colors for boys for $23.20.

