Serena Williams Shares Intimate Moments of Her Life With Daughter and Husband in New HBO Documentary Teaser

As the sports world awaits the May 2 premiere of the five-part “Being Serena” documentary series on HBO, Serena Williams continues to drop insights into both her life and what to expect on the small screen.

In a new trailer Williams shared on her social media accounts, the face of women’s tennis — and Nike’s women’s tennis lines — says she always envisioned herself as a mom, but when it came it was all a little unexpected.

“I was starting a Grand Slam and pregnant,” she says in the trailer, referring to the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne. “How am I going to get through this?” Williams topped her sister, Venus Williams, in the final and won the title for her 23rd Grand Slam championship. Venus Williams quips in the trailer: “I like to think it was unfair, two against 1.”

The rest of 2017 included Serena Williams having her first child, Alexis Jr., in September and then marrying Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian two months later while donning custom crystalized Nike Cortez sneakers.

The newest trailer looks past 2017 and into 2018. And the fears that come with it. “I definitely feel the pressure,” Serena Williams says. “I’m off maternity leave. The fear of failing; it is always there.”

Serena Williams returned to the competitive tennis court at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., in March. She won her first two matches, but then lost to Venus Williams in the round of 32 and fell in the first round of the Miami Open to Naomi Osaka less than two weeks later.

