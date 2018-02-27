Selfridges Launches a New Women’s Sneaker Space With More Than 700 Styles

Inside the new sneaker space.

As sneakers continue to dominate, Selfridges has opened a brand-new women’s section dedicated to the category.

Today, the London-based department store unveiled the new 1,776-square-foot space, positioned within the huge second-floor Shoe Galleries. In total, there are more than 700 sneaker styles available for purchase — split over two sections.

Special collaborations from Off White x Nike are key. Courtesy Image

One area, which consists of about 264 styles, focuses on fashion sneakers from luxury leaders including Chloe, Stella McCartney, Balenciaga, Gucci and Etro, among others. The other targets the sneakerhead consumer, with about 500 styles from the likes of Nike, Converse and Vans. Special drops from brands such as Yeezy and Off White will also be stocked.

Nike, Converse and other key brands will be featured within the space. Courtesy Image

Meanwhile, Kurt Geiger — Selfridges’ footwear partner — said fashion sneakers are now the biggest-selling category across the company as a whole. The segment has surpassed boots.

In addition to Kurt Geiger’s business with Selfridges and other department stores, it operates its own private-label brands and retail stores.”Our trainer range has grown by more than 30 percent this season on the back of the astounding success of Carvela’s Lamar trainers, of which Kurt Geiger sold two pairs every hour last year,” said Holly Corrigan, head of global PR.

Last week, Kurt Geiger launched a dedicated trainer shop called Not for the Gym online — and within its Covent Garden flagship store.

It’s not surprising that so many brands and retailers continue to bet on sneakers. Not only is the category booming commercially, it is taking over street style at Fashion Month.