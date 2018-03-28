Selena Gomez’s First Shoe Designed With Puma Comes With Gold Anklets and a Luxe Look

Mark your calendars: Selena Gomez’s first design collaboration with Puma is here, and you better move fast because these sneakers will be released in limited qualities on April 6. The singer first teamed up with the athletic company last September and has since starred in multiple campaigns for the brand. Now she’s taking control on the design front.

Called the Phenom Lux, the shoe gives an elevated and luxury lift to Puma’s newest silhouette. Featuring a simple white leather upper with gold details and a cut-out design, the trainer infuses Gomez’s personal touches, including a gold removable anklet chain.

Selena Gomez's first design collaboration with Puma is the Phenom Lux. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Phenom Lux is certainly athleisure and can take you from the gym to an evening out — thanks to both its technical benefits, such as Puma’s Ignite foam technology along with its fashion-forward minimalistic design.

And a set of socks, which feature white window pane detailing, are also available to purchase with the shoe.

Selena Gomez in the Puma Phenom Lux campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Her first design with Puma goes beyond just fashion. Purchases of the Phenom Lux and socks will benefit the Lupus Research Alliance. Gomez, who recently received a kidney transplant, has been transparent regarding her Lupus diagnosis and struggles with the autoimmune disease.

She said in a statement, “It’s been really fun to work so closely with Puma on the design of this shoe. I’m also proud to partner with them in helping to affect lives and bring attention to a cause that is very important to me personally.”

The Phenom Lux and matching sock set will be available April 6 at Puma stores worldwide and on Puma.com.