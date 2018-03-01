Selena Gomez’s New Puma Campaign Supports Confident Women With Busy Lifestyles

Selena Gomez in Puma's Ignite Flash campaign. Courtesy

Puma has officially launched its latest campaign starring brand face Selena Gomez. Featuring Puma’s Ignite Flash training shoe for women, Gomez is seen posing on a penthouse rooftop for the campaign wearing the brand’s leggings, tank, sports bra and new sneakers.

This Ignite flash training shoe is part of the athletic company’s “En Pointe” spring collection, which Gomez is spearheading. The line represents confident women while complementing all aspects of a busy lifestyle. Puma says Gomez is the “ideal representation of the line,” due to her flexible style going from going to the gym to the red carpet.

Selena Gomez in Puma’s Ignite Flash campaign. Courtesy of Puma

She fronted the “En Pointe” campaign in January, showcasing three Puma sneaker styles including the Phenom Satin, a high-top bootie with open mesh inserts; the Phenom Low Satin, a flexible sneaker with a socklike upper; and the Fierce Satin, a lightweight style that features Ignite’s foam for superior energy return.

Puma’s latest training shoe, the Ignite Flash, focuses on technology and is meant for long training sessions due to its evoKNIT and Ignite foam features. The sneaker is meant to be lightweight and comfortable, and is available for purchase on March 15.

Gomez first joined with Puma last September.

Selena Gomez in Puma’s Ignite Flash sneaker ad campaign. Courtesy of Puma

Selena Gomez in Puma’s Ignite Flash sneaker ad campaign. Courtesy of Puma

Selena Gomez in Puma’s Ignite Flash campaign. Courtesy of Puma

Want more?

Selena Gomez Sports Heavily Discounted Stuart Weitzman Loafers While Out in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian Rock Street Style Outfits at Church