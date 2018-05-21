Puma’s Sonic the Hedgehog Sneaker Collab Officially Gets a Launch Date

Puma made headlines in March when it announced a sneaker collaboration with video game giant Sega featuring the beloved ’90s character Sonic the Hedgehog.

Now the highly anticipated capsule officially has a worldwide release date: June 5.

The Puma x Sega RS-0 comes in two colorways that take respective cues from Sonic the Hedgehog and his archnemesis, Dr. Eggman.

Paying tribute to its anthropomorphic protagonist is the collab’s blue colorway, which comes with a textured suede upper in the color of Sonic’s fur along with a red outsole modeled after his shoes. It also boasts hues from the game, from the classic gold rings to the lush grasses of the Green Hill Zone, as well as microventilation perforations, an embroidered Puma formstrip and a checkered print insole.

Conversely, the Dr. Eggman iteration stands out in its all-red upper and footbed. The sneaker features black and yellow caution stripes inspired by the graphics on the antagonist’s Eggmobile. A metallic outsole with translucent blue rubber and a Sonic logo underprint complete the shoe’s silhouette.

Puma x Sega RS-0 Dr. Eggman sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy

This year, Puma celebrates the reboot of its ’80s Running System range. Its all-new RS-0 styles immortalizing Sonic the Hedgehog’s cartoon legacy will retail for $130 when it hits stores, Puma.com and other select sneaker retailers this summer.

Want more?

Puma Is Launching a New Sneaker Soon With the Help of Sonic the Hedgehog

Puma’s Hot New Dad Sneaker Sold Out, But You’ll Have Another Chance This Month

What Is Really Killing the Popularity of Basketball Sneakers