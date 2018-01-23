See What Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner Sneakers Look Like in Black

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner customized in black. Instagram: @benballer

Thus far, Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner sneakers have only released in one color. While fans wait for more styles to drop, one prominent figure in the sneaker community decided to take it upon himself to create a black version of the popular yet polarizing shoes.

Jeweler to the stars Ben Baller — whose clients include West, Mariah Carey, Drake, and The Weeknd, just to name a few — shared a look at his custom creation on Instagram. The design’s multicolor upper is blacked out, but the textures of the mixed-material upper helps maintain the look of the original. Below, the shoe’s signature chunky midsole remains the same.

In addition to this custom look, West has been spotted in a black colorway of the sneakers, but that style has not been confirmed to release. However, the original Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner style is rumored to rerelease globally in the coming months.

For impatient fans who want to get their hands on the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner now, the sneakers are available on the resell market for an average price of around $725.

Kanye West wears the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner in black. Splash

