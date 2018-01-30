See What the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Sneakers Would Look Like With Nike Instead of Adidas

Dragon Ball Z x Nike Air Max 90 custom sketch. Instagram: @walshdesign

Adidas’ upcoming collaboration with animated series “Dragon Ball Z” still doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but it’s already quickly becoming one of the year’s most anticipated athletic footwear drops. As the buzz continues to build, one artist took it upon himself to imagine what the collection might have looked like if it were with Nike instead of Adidas.

Walsh Design shared twelve styles on Instagram, including shoes for the following characters: the Air Max 180 for Cell, Air Max 98 for Majin Buu, Air Max 95 for Freiza, Air Max Plus for Vegeta, Air Max 93 for Piccolo, Air Max 97 for Future Trunks, Air Max 90 for Son Gohan, VaporMax Laceless for Shenron, Roshe Run for Master Roshi, Air Max 96 for Cooler, Air Max 1 for Goku and the brand’s just-unveiled Epic React model for Bulma.

“Currently the first images of the Adidas Originals x DBZ collab are surfacing,” the artist wrote on Instagram. “They are a disappointment to say the least so for all the Air heads; here is what we could have seen if it was a Nike collab instead!”

Although the Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Originals collection does not yet have an official release date, the styles in the collection are expected to be released beginning fall ’18.

