See the New ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Adidas Sneakers Coming Out Fall ’18

The year is young, but Adidas Originals’ upcoming “Dragon Ball Z” collection is quickly becoming one of the brand’s most buzzed-about projects of 2018.
The multisneaker collection includes styles inspired by the television series’ iconic characters, with previously-previewed styles including the “Cell” Prophere, “Frieza” Yung-1 and “Majin Buu” Kamanda. Now, more looks for the upcoming range are beginning to surface.
The Adidas Deerupt model will reportedly get a purple “Son Gohan” look accented with a gum outsole and a black heel tab.
The retro ZX 500 RM will reportedly get a “Goku” look with a red-based upper that features blue accents and a gradient fade detail.
The “Vegeta” Oregon Ultra Tech will combine a blue and yellow upper with white paneling and a solid black midsole.
Rounding at the latest previews is a “Shenron” EQT Support ADV Mid which features a green knit upper with gold and red details.
The Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Originals collection is expected to be available this fall, although exact release details have not yet been confirmed.
Want more?
Adidas Is Reportedly Releasing a ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Sneaker Collaboration for Fall ’18
Kanye West Releases New Winter-Ready Yeezy Calabasas Clothing You Can Buy Now
Adidas to Release a First-of-Its-Kind Boost Sneaker for Spring ’18