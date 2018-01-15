See the New ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Adidas Sneakers Coming Out Fall ’18

Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Deerupt "Son Gohan." Instagram: @seraphpy

The year is young, but Adidas Originals’ upcoming “Dragon Ball Z” collection is quickly becoming one of the brand’s most buzzed-about projects of 2018.

The multisneaker collection includes styles inspired by the television series’ iconic characters, with previously-previewed styles including the “Cell” Prophere, “Frieza” Yung-1 and “Majin Buu” Kamanda. Now, more looks for the upcoming range are beginning to surface.

The Adidas Deerupt model will reportedly get a purple “Son Gohan” look accented with a gum outsole and a black heel tab.

The retro ZX 500 RM will reportedly get a “Goku” look with a red-based upper that features blue accents and a gradient fade detail.

The “Vegeta” Oregon Ultra Tech will combine a blue and yellow upper with white paneling and a solid black midsole.

Rounding at the latest previews is a “Shenron” EQT Support ADV Mid which features a green knit upper with gold and red details.

The Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Originals collection is expected to be available this fall, although exact release details have not yet been confirmed.

