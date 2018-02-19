These Celebrity-Favorite Nike Sneakers Are Coming Out Next Month

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF detail. Nike

Nike Air Max enthusiasts who have been patiently awaiting the global release of Vote Forward winner Sean Wotherspoon’s corduroy-covered hybrid sneakers won’t have to hold out much longer.

Following two prereleases in November, Wotherspoon’s Air Max 1/97 VF sneakers are due for an official widespread launch on March 26 (Nike’s fifth annual Air Max Day). Ahead of the drop, stock images from Nike’s e-commerce site have surfaced, offering the most detailed look yet at the anticipated style.

The design takes inspiration from his love for vintage Nike products, a passion which can be seen at Round Two, the bicoastal streetwear boutique co-owned by Wotherspoon. Corduroy hats were a key reference point, and their influence is evident on the Air Max 1/97’s multicolor corduroy upper, which blends pastel shades of blue, pink and yellow with earthy tones of brown, gray and green.

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF. Nike

And if the vibrant color combination and unique materials weren’t enough to pique the interest of sneakerheads, Wotherspoon’s design is also packed with details. The shoes come packaged with four different shoelace options including a yellow pair with gold and silver aglets. A Velcro patch on the tongue allows wearers to swap between a wave graphic and a traditional Swoosh logo, while the heel features a denim overlay referencing Round Two’s roots in Virginia and Los Angeles.

The sneaker itself combines the upper of the Air Max 97 with the sole of the Air Max 1, the original Air Max sneaker from 1987.

Previous opportunities to pick up this sneaker included exclusive drops at Richmond, Va.’s Need Supply and Undefeated in Los Angeles in November. Around the same time, a sample pair of the shoes sold on eBay for $96,100.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Air Max 1/97 VF retails for $160.

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF ($160). Nike

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF medial section. Nike

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF heel. Nike

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF top view. Nike

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF outsole. Nike

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF shoelaces. Nike

